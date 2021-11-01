Clear

Kate's Monday Evening Forecast

Weather 11/01/21

Posted: Nov 1, 2021 4:37 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2021 4:37 PM
Huntsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events