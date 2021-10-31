Clear

Carson's Halloween Evening Forecast

Posted: Oct 31, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events