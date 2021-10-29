Clear

Carson's Friday Midday Forecast 10/29

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 12:04 PM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 12:04 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events