Rob Elvington's Tuesday, October 26 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 6:38 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 6:38 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
