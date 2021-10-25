Clear

Defiant COVID-19 Executive Order

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:44 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 10:44 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events