Clear

Kate's Monday Evening Forecast

Weather 10/25/21

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 5:40 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events