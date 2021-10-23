News
Clear
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 10.23
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast 10.23
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 6:58 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 6:58 AM
Huntsville
Clear
52°
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
62°
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
59°
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
55°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Forensic pathologist explains what was 'odd' about Brian Laundrie death scene
Ex-Sheriff Mike Blakely seeks court’s OK to travel for new job — until WAAY 31 asks why
New details of what was found with remains of Brian Laundrie
Morgan County man charged with sex crimes involving children in Huntsville
Colbert County attorney explains why he asked not to represent suspected shooter
Fired officer curses governor in final sign off to colleagues
Possible changes coming to busy Memorial Parkway
Union Grove woman killed in U.S. 231 wreck
Morgan County Jail trustees start cleanup after juveniles vandalize church
Huntsville Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office nominated for K-9 officer grant
