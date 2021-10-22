Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Prescription Drug Take Back

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 10:56 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 10:56 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events