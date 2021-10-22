Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Rob Elvington's Friday, October 22 North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 7:18 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 7:18 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events