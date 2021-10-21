Clear
BREAKING NEWS FBI: Remains found in Florida park confirmed as Brian Laundrie Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Garrett Coker HEALS 2021

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2021 3:51 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events