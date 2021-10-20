News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Kate's Wednesday Night Forecast
Weather 10/20/21
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
63°
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
71°
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
59°
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
62°
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
56°
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
FBI: Apparent human remains found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie
15-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville businessman, former POW enters Alabama Senate race
Jackson County child pornographer sentenced to 320 years in prison
Man charged with debit card fraud linked to more than 140 Redstone FCU accounts
Dad of Auburn football player killed in crash implores Sparkman High students to be safer drivers
2 shot in Lawrence County
Accused Colbert County double murderer gets life sentence in unrelated drug case
Huntsville family on America's Funniest Home Videos wins $10,000
Wiske, K-9 partner to fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, retires to life with his family
Community Events