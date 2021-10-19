News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Kate's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Weather 10/19/21
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 5:34 PM
Huntsville
Clear
69°
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
71°
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
60°
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68°
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
60°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Wiske, K-9 partner to fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, retires to life with his family
Man charged with debit card fraud linked to more than 140 Redstone FCU accounts
2 shot in Lawrence County
Huntsville family on America's Funniest Home Videos wins $10,000
Huntsville businessman, former POW enters Alabama Senate race
Russellville attorney picked to represent Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer
Utility bills set to rise in North Alabama as temperatures drop — especially if you use natural gas
Federal judge dismisses Crystal Ragland wrongful death lawsuit against Huntsville police
4 juvenile suspects identified in vandalism at Morgan County church
$98.4M offered for Decatur, Morgan County, Decatur Utilities to settle PFAS lawsuits
Community Events