Carson's Tuesday Morning Forecast 10/19

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 7:08 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2021 7:08 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
