News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
BREAKING NEWS Colin Powell dies at age 84
Full Story
Carson's Monday Morning Forecast 10/18
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2021 7:10 AM
Huntsville
Clear
45°
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
47°
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
40°
Hi: 72° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
40°
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
41°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
HPD: 3 people with life-threatening injuries, 7 total hurt in 4 vehicle crash
Huntsville family to be on America’s Funniest Home Videos. See if they win 6 p.m. Sunday on WAAY 31!
Huntsville store owner convicted of failure to pay sales tax
Back in business after the pandemic, local farm opens its barn doors again
Alabama Original: @NativePlantTok
'Sweet, loving, heart of gold': Tate Buening's mom files lawsuit following his death
I-65 to detour at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road ramp starting Tuesday
Deacon, church member react to vandalism at Morgan County Baptist Church
Church in Morgan County vandalized, investigators seeking information
Huntsville Police release new details about woman found dead in department van
Community Events