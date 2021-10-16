Clear

Ashley's Short Weather Morning Forecast

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 8:40 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
