News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch
View Alerts
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Domestic Abuse Rise in Pandemic
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
More Weather
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
77°
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Man in coma with broken jaw, partially torn off ear after fight in Hartselle; suspect charged
Huntsville police to release video of woman entering van before death
'Sweet, loving, heart of gold': Tate Buening's mom files lawsuit following his death
Attorneys appointed to defend Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer ask to be replaced
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man charged after using baseball bat in domestic violence assault
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man charged after throwing paint on Confederate monument
Fort Payne PD: Woman used students to help her steal at county fair
Huntsville Police release new details about woman found dead in department van
Christopher Henderson sentenced to death for 5 murders in New Market
Owens Cross Roads officers hurt but OK after chase
Community Events