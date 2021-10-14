Clear

COVID-19 Update with Dr. Ali Hassoun

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 10:46 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 10:46 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events