News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Helen Keller Hospital president Kyle Buchanan says Covid-19 cases declining right now
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 5:26 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 5:26 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Senators square off over Huntsville selection for U.S. Space Command headquarters
Colbert County puppy allegedly kicked, stomped to death over argument
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man charged after throwing paint on Confederate monument
Attorneys appointed to defend Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer ask to be replaced
ALEA identifies victim in deadly Madison County motorcycle wreck
Christopher Henderson sentenced to death for five murders in New Market
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to structure fire at Kohler plant
Big cat captured on Madison County trail cam has social media buzzing; wildlife biologist weighs-in
1 person killed in Madison County wreck
Family of woman found dead in Huntsville Police van retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Community Events