Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Futures: It's about keeping families together

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 12:10 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events