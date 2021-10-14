Clear

New Futures Telethon

New Futures Telethon

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 7:34 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 7:34 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events