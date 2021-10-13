Clear

Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 10/13

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2021 7:10 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 61°
