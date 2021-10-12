News
Rob Elvington's Late Tuesday, October 12 North Alabama Weather Forecast
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 10:28 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
63°
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville police seek suspect in $250,000 diamond theft
Police ID Huntsville man found shot dead Saturday
Lee Greenwood celebrating 40 years of music in Huntsville Tuesday night
Huntsville’s shifting focus from STEM to STEAM
All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood makes history, brightens futures for Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Coroner: No foul play, trauma involved in death of woman found in Huntsville Police van
Mother sues school district after son tests positive for Covid-19
White House to governors: Get ready to start vaccinating kids for Covid-19 in November
Traffic Alert: Emergency crews responding to wreck on I-565 near Toyota Field
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
