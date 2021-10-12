Clear

Carson's Tuesday Morning Forecast 10/12

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 7:16 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 7:16 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events