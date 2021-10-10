News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Rally Held to Call for Relaxing of Marijuana Laws
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 11:14 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2021 11:14 PM
Huntsville
Clear
65°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
70°
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
65°
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
66°
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
62°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Ex-assistant FBI director on Brian Laundrie: They'll catch him if he is alive
One person hurt following overnight shooting at downtown hotel
Saying goodbye: WAAY 31's Marie Waxel, Breken Terry on emotions inside Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral
UPDATE: HPD: Arrest made in early morning shooting
HPD: homicide investigation underway, possible suspect turns himself in
Juvenile arrested, charged with making terroristic threat
People in Madison County are losing their life savings because of a phone scam
Could Brian Laundrie still be alive? See survival expert's answer
Huntsville library could reopen next week
Waterloo High School mourning loss of student
Community Events