News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
10th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 11:14 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 11:14 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67°
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
63°
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: HPD: Arrest made in early morning shooting
Could Brian Laundrie still be alive? See survival expert's answer
UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Morgan County drowning
Waterloo High School mourning loss of student
HPD: shooting investigation underway, asking for public's help in finding possible suspect
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's family, K9 Whiske spend time together
Saying goodbye: WAAY 31's Marie Waxel, Breken Terry on emotions inside Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral
Honoring a Hero: The funeral of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
WATCH HERE: Funeral for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner graveside service
Community Events