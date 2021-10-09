News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Ashley's Saturday Late Morning Forecast
Ashley's Saturday Late Morning Forecast
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2021 8:30 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
69°
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
69°
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
67°
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
WATCH HERE: Funeral for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
UPDATE: HPD: Arrest made in early morning shooting
UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Morgan County drowning
Waterloo High School mourning loss of student
‘She had the biggest smile’: Family of 4-year-old girl from Arab killed in flooding asks for prayers
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's family, K9 Whiske spend time together
Honoring a Hero: The funeral of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
Colbert County DA to seek death penalty for suspect in murders of Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback
Teenager from Arab killed in flooding ID'd
Some Lauderdale County schools dismissing early for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral
Community Events