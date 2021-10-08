Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saying goodbye: WAAY 31's Marie Waxel, Breken Terry on emotions inside Sgt. Nick Risner's funeral

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 4:05 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 4:17 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events