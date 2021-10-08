Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

North Alabama law enforcement officers arrive to say goodbye to Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 1:03 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: °
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events