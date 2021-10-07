Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Rob Elvington's Thursday, October 7 Midday North Alabama Weather Forecast

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 12:18 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 12:18 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events