Commissioner Phone Interview 6:45

News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
BREAKING NEWS Child and teen killed in Arab flooding
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools starting late, closing Thursday due to flooding
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch
View Alerts
Commissioner Phone Interview 6:45
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:12 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 9:12 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
71°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
67°
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Sheffield officer injured in shootout that killed Sgt. Nick Risner files lawsuit against suspect
Huntsville Police ID victim of Tuesday wreck on I-565
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's family, K9 Whiske spend time together
Suspect in Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback deaths facing 10 charges
Some North Alabama schools starting late, closing Thursday due to flooding
Sheffield Chief: ‘I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us’
Sgt. Risner's former teachers aim to honor beloved alum
Traffic Alert: Flooding closes 2 roads in Hampton Cove area of Huntsville
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting
Child and teen killed in Arab flooding
Community Events