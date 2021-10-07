News
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools starting late, closing Thursday due to flooding
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Watch
Carson's Thursday Morning Forecast 10/7
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 7:18 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2021 7:18 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
67°
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Cloudy
69°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
67°
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Cloudy
65°
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70°
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Sheffield officer injured in shootout that killed Sgt. Nick Risner files lawsuit against suspect
Huntsville Police ID victim of Tuesday wreck on I-565
Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner's family, K9 Whiske spend time together
Suspect in Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback deaths facing 10 charges
Sheffield Chief: ‘I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us’
Some North Alabama schools starting late, closing Thursday due to flooding
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting
Sgt. Risner's former teachers aim to honor beloved alum
Traffic Alert: Flooding closes 2 roads in Hampton Cove area of Huntsville
Child dies in Marshall County flooding
Community Events