Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory - Flood Warning
Luke 5am Police Recruiting
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 8:08 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:08 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
64°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Cloudy
68°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
63°
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Cloudy
65°
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Most Popular Stories
Sheffield Chief: ‘I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us’
Huntsville Police identify victim of early morning Tuesday wreck on I-565
Funeral arrangements announced for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
State: Suspect in Sheffield officer’s death completed prison sentence with time off for good behavior
Strangers moved to kindness: Fundraiser to honor Muscle Shoals homicide victim
‘God put Nick Risner on this world for a reason’: How Sgt. Nick Risner saved one woman’s life
Florence teen makes T-shirts to honor fallen Sheffield officer
Alabama AG Steve Marshall blasts process he says let Sgt. Nick Risner’s suspected killer out of prison
Officials warn of major flooding on U.S. 72 in Killen
Donations pouring in for Risner's K-9; communities continuing to show support
