Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Tuesday Morning Fast Cast

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 8:38 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:38 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events