Kate's Sunday Night Forecast

Weather 10/03/21

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2021 10:30 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
