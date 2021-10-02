Clear

Multiple police departments escorting Sgt. Nick Risner from Huntsville Hospital to UAB

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 8:17 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 8:18 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events