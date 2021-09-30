Clear

COVID-19 Update with Dr. Ali Hassoun

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 10:46 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:46 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events