Carson's Thursday Morning Forecast 9/30

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 7:12 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 7:12 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 59°
