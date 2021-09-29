Clear

Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 9/29

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:12 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 7:12 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events