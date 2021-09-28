News
Summer-like warmth through midweek
Summer is holding on with all its might right now as the month of September nears its end.
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 7:16 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 7:16 AM
Most Popular Stories
Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman, says it may have found her
Arson suspect linked to 10 fires in Madison County, says he was 'led to do it'
1 dead, 1 injured in Madison crash
Madison business owner recalls experience with suspect in 10 Saturday arsons
Mother, 2-year-old son dead after fall at baseball stadium
Priceville officer: 'Go back to your trash in Decatur'
Huntsville Police identify arson suspect
Shoals business owner faces federal money laundering charges
Details, grand marshal announced for annual Huntsville Christmas parade
Grandmother turns in grandson to Florence police after seeing bruises on baby
