News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Second Chance for a Veteran
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 5:48 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 5:48 PM
Huntsville
Clear
72°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
69°
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
69°
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
65°
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
1 dead, 1 injured in Madison crash
Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman, says it may have found her
Huntsville Police identify arson suspect
Madison business owner recalls experience with suspect in 10 Saturday arsons
UPDATE: 2 more fires being investigated as possible arson, total up to 10
Huntsville Police: 7 fires intentionally set Saturday, 1 suspect in custody
Mother, 2-year-old son dead after fall at baseball stadium
Priceville officer: 'Go back to your trash in Decatur'
Shoals business owner faces federal money laundering charges
Grandmother turns in grandson to Florence police after seeing bruises on baby
Community Events