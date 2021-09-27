Clear

Carson's Monday Morning Forecast 9/27

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 7:10 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events