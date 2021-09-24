News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Big Game of the Week Preview
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 6:41 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:41 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
57°
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
58°
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
55°
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
55°
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
53°
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Two killed in shooting at Guntersville Taco Bell
Teacher, family killed in Colbert County house fire
3-year-old, parents killed in Colbert County house fire
Shoals business owner faces federal money laundering charges
Here's what we know in the search for Brian Laundrie
Victims, suspect identified in Guntersville Taco Bell double murder
Federal agents raid Lexington business, community reacts
Grandmother turns in grandson to Florence police after seeing bruises on baby
3G, some 4G service will soon be shut off; what you can do now to prepare
Priceville officer: 'Go back to your trash in Decatur'
Community Events