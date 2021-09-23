Clear

Update with Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Ali Hassoun

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:46 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:46 PM
Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events