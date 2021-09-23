Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Investigation continues at Lexington business raided by feds

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:52 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:52 PM
Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events