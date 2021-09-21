News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Death Penalty Possible in Bass Case
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 7:47 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 7:47 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Alabama teachers keep dying from Covid-19, leaving behind grief and frustration inside schools
UAH lecturer on leave after child porn arrest
Huntsville woman receives Covid monoclonal antibody treatment; even more thankful for vaccine
Russellville teacher back home after battling Covid-19 for 234 days in the hospital
Huntsville Trader Joe’s announces opening date
Madison man killed in two-vehicle crash
Decatur police: Texas man killed in accident at Nucor Steel
The Origins of Covid-19: Searching for the source
Superintendent shares why Madison City Schools moved to 'mask preferred' status
Students in North Alabama schools could face charges over TikTok craze
Community Events