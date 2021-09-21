Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Connecting North Alabama - WEDC Foundation

Interview with Jennifer Linton of the WEDC Foundation

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 7:42 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 7:42 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events