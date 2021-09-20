Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

North Alabama students deal with losing teachers to Covid-19

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:28 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:28 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events