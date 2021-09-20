Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

North Alabama's Drug Addiction: Families fight to move on after drugs take their loved ones

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 1:52 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 1:52 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events