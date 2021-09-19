News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
North Alabama's Drug Addiction
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Big Game Friday Night
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Alabama The Beautiful
Armed Forces Week
Big Game Friday
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning
View Alerts
Flooding in North Alabama
Posted: Sep 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 11:18 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 72° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 73° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74°
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Body of missing kayaker found in Hazel Green
UPDATE: 2 victims identified in deadly rollover wreck in Hartselle
School closures due to weather and flooding
Flooding reported across North Alabama
Big cat captured on Madison County trail cam has social media buzzing; wildlife biologist weighs-in
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito
Heavy rains hit Limestone and Morgan counties Saturday
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Danville wreck
Flooding in Ardmore causes several cars to be submerged
Students in North Alabama schools could face charges over TikTok craze
Community Events