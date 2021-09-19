Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sunday Late Forecast

Sunday Late Forecast

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 10:28 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events